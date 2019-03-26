Glenn won’t go without a fight

ALEX Glenn admits he faces the greatest battle of his career to stay at Brisbane and has warned the club's posse of forward young guns he will not give up his beloved Broncos jumper without a fight.

Glenn came out swinging on Tuesday in the most candid assessment of his NRL career amid reports the veteran back-rower is being shopped around by the Broncos on the eve of Thursday's clash against the Dragons.

Glenn, who turns 31 in July, is off-contract at season's end and could be a victim of a Broncos development program that has seen the club unearth forward gems Jaydn Su'A, David Fifita, Payne Haas, Tom Flegler and Pat Carrigan.

For the past four months, Glenn has been buffeted by speculation he is unwanted by the Broncos, including suggestions the club has offered him to the Titans at a subsidised rate to ease salary-cap pressures.

Glenn was rocked by a fresh report claiming he is on borrowed time at Red Hill.

That prompted Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold to personally front Glenn assuring him he has a future at the club, but with a raft of rookies snapping at his heels, the former Kiwi Test utility is gearing up for his biggest contractual fight.

"I will tell you now - I'm not going back to the Queensland Cup," Glenn said.

Increased competition can only be a good thing for Brisbane. Image: AAP image, John Gass

"I'm not sure what's happening to me, but I will be competing as long as I keep that No.11 jersey on my back.

"These young blokes aren't going to get my jersey without a fight.

"There's been talk about my future for a while and it's come up once again. Sometimes you get filthy at what's printed, but I've been around the game a long time to know how to handle these situations.

"I spoke to the coach Tuesday morning. Anthony came up to me first actually and he said he has backed me to stay here so I've got it from the big dog himself.

"He doesn't want me leaving, so now it's all on me. I have to play my best footy. I am playing for another contract."

Glenn records a special milestone on Thursday night when he equals club legend Kevin Walters with his 241st first-grade game for the Broncos.

Anthony Seibold wants to get the best out of his experienced stars. Image: AAP Image/Jono Searle

Just seven players have played more matches for the Broncos than Glenn - Darren Lockyer, Corey Parker, Sam Thaiday, Michael Hancock, Allan Langer, Andrew Gee and Shane Webcke.

But after seeing the pain of his good mate Jordan Kahu being released to the Cowboys last month, Glenn concedes he must consider the possibility of leaving the Broncos to continue his 11-season NRL career.

"I've always wanted to be a one-club player at the Broncos," he said.

"I've looked at the greats at this club and the Broncos are big on looking after their players outside of football.

"But I'd be silly if I wasn't browsing.

"Seeing what happened to Jordan made me realise it's a business. You don't always get the fairytale ending.

"If you put two and two together, funds are running out very quickly (under the salary cap).

"I have a family of my own and I have to put a roof over their heads. Loyalty won't pay the bills.

"I can't go upstairs (to management) sulking and saying 'where is my next contract?'.

"I am open to moving clubs, but my preference is to stay here and I'm fighting as hard as I can to remain a Bronco."