All aboard the magical horses on the carousel at River Fest

SPECIAL OCCASION: Sam Bevelander, 9, Matilda Hancock, 2, and Noah Bevelander, 7, test out the Royal Double Decker Carousel at the Rockhampton River Festival. Michelle Gately

A INTRICATE detailed double-decker carousel and a light-up maze of tunnels and domes are just two key features of this year's Rockhampton River Festival.

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow was more than enthusiastic to see the two attractions come to life as she jumped on a horse on the carousel and went for a tour in the Arboria.

The carousel is more than 60 years old, has Italian Venetian heritage, and came to the Beef Capital in thousands of pieces.

Carousel go-ers have the choice of sitting on the top or bottom deck where they can perch on a beautifully detailed painted horse, rock on a swing, spin around in a tea cup, or sit in a carriage style gondola.

The magical ride, that looks like it is from the movies, only comes out of hibernation every six months or so.

It is one of only two of the same carousels in the world. The other replica is in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Australia's only Royal Double Decker Carousel at the Rockhampton River Festival. Michelle Gately

"So this is a very special occasion,” Cr Strelow said.

"It will be an absolute treat for residents this year.”

Official sponsors of the carousel are CQUniversity and Associate Vice-Chancellor Kim Harrington said she was looking forward to seeing the riverside come to life.

"Hearing the background of the carousel, that in itself is amazing that it has been brought to Rockhampton,” she said.

"Rockhampton is so lucky, not every city has a beautiful river like ours and we are so lucky we have had that development on the river front and we are using that space for the community.

"We recognise this festival is the arts, the culture, and the opportunity for people to connect and enjoy themselves.”

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and Lachlan McMurtrie from McMurtrie Consulting Engineers look inside the Arboria exhibition at the Rockhampton River Festival. Michelle Gately

Arboria is sponsored by McMutrie Engineering Consultants and has been around for 25 years, sculpting across 43 countries in more than 600 exhibitions.

A look inside the Arboria exhibition at the Rockhampton River Festival. Michelle Gately

RIDES:

Royal Double Decker Carousel: $5 per ride

Arboria: Adults $10, Children $5, Under 2 free

Festival hours: Friday July 13: 3pm to 9.30pm

Saturday July 14: 8.30am to 9.30pm

Sunday July 15: 8.30am to 3.30pm

No entry fee to the event