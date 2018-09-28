All aboard the trail through our classic homes

HISTORIC HOME: St Aubin's in West Rockhampton is on the Capricorn Christmas Trail list of classic Rockhampton homes.

HISTORIC HOME: St Aubin's in West Rockhampton is on the Capricorn Christmas Trail list of classic Rockhampton homes. Contributed

THE Inner Wheel Club of Rockhampton Sunset is hosting the third Capricorn Christmas Trail on October 27-28.

This year's Christmas Trail incorporates 11 beautifully decorated venues including two significant historical buildings on Quay St, St Aubin's historical house and gardens, Old Glenmore Homestead and many more homes, businesses and gardens all decorated in various Christmas styles.

Market stalls in one of the gardens will add to the Christmas festive feeling.

The Trail is over two days allowing people to leisurely take their time, stop for a cuppa or enjoy a Christmas lunch at Old Glenmore Homestead for the additional cost of $15.

The Old Glenmore Homestead features in the Inner Wheel Club's Capricorn Christmas Trail for 2018. Contributed

You can car pool with friends or just enjoy visiting each venue gathering ideas for decorating for Christmas.

All funds raised will be donated to Project Booyah.

Booyah, which translates to an expression for joy, excitement or triumph, is a police run leadership and mentor program that utilises adventure based learning, decision making/problem solving exercises, resilience training, policing strategies and family inclusive principles to help young people aged 15-16 years make better life choices.

Tickets are available at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Cost: The tour cost is $55 with an additional cost of $15 for lunch. Lunch tickets must be purchased at the same time of ticket purchase for catering purposes.

More detail: For more information visit www.capricornchrist mastrail.org.