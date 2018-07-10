All eyes on Cameron Smith's long-term heir apparent

Falcons hooker Harry Grant busy with the ball in a game against the Norths Devils at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

HE WATCHES Cameron Smith in training every day, and could one day replace the man himself as Queensland's number 9.

Harry Grant starts at hooker in tomorrow night's curtain-raiser prior of State of Origin Game 3, his second game for the under-20s.

With Smith retiring this year, Andrew McCullough has since stepped up to the plate.

However, at 28, time is against McCullough, and it is slim pickings for up and coming hookers.

Grant is generation next.

TRAINING: Harry Grant passes the ball during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Gosch's Paddock. Darrian Traynor

His coach at ISC level, the Sunshine Coast Falcons Craig Ingebrigtsen says the 20-year-old is already the best hooker in the comp.

Once he cements an NRL place, the sky is the limit.

"It is no coincidence when Harry doesn't play, we don't play well,” Ingebrigtsen said.

"He is a huge part of our group and a mile in front of the other hookers in the competition and players of his age group.

"I'm really excited for him (for tomorrow night), he deserves to be there on the big stage.”

Harry Grant with his family after his debut for the Melbourne Storm in round 11. CONTRIBUTED

Having already made his NRL debut this season, Grant has ensured the Falcons' production line keeps rolling on.

"Harry has gone so well. He fits in well with our process, our system and is making every post a winner,” he said of the Yeppoon Seagulls junior.

"That area (Central Queensland) has produced some great players over the years and I'm sure he will be a long-term NRL player.”

Away from the field, Ingebrigtsen said Grant's characteristics made him a popular member of the squad.

"He is a bit cheeky, a larrikin. He doesn't mind the old joke at my expense. But he certainly is respectful as well.”