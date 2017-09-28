All eyes on Rocky as city set to break heat record

WEATHER experts will have their eyes on Rockhampton tomorrow.

Adam Woods from the Bureau of Meteorology said they predict the Beef Capital could potentially break a record for its hottest September day.

"Tomorrow we're going to watch Rocky closely because its September record is 37.2 degrees and we've forecast 37 degrees," he said.

Adam said a low intensity heat wave was affecting the south-east of the state today.

"It will shift further north into Wide Bay, Burnett, Capricornia and Central Highlands and Coalfields tomorrow as a surface trough moves through the southern interior, directing hot air from the north-west of the country down into the south-east," he said.

"These events are more common in summer but the temperatures are less than what you would see in a typical summer heat wave."

Adam said a number of records had been broken as a result of the hot conditions.

Areas of Western Queensland have witnessed broken temperature records.

"Yesterday in the west, we saw a bunch of records broken including the hottest September day for Queensland which was Birdsville which reached 42.8 degrees," he said.

The dry weather is set to cause fires in areas across the state.

"There's a fire weather warning current for southern Central Highlands and Coalfields, in your readers' area and other areas in the south-east of the state today," he said.

"You've got very hot conditions exasperated by gusty, north-westerly winds leading to that fire weather warning in the south-east of the state."

Residents are urged to keep cool and stay hydrated for the hot conditions which are set to occur in the next few days.