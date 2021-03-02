All eyes on star Rocky galloper in ‘crucial’ Sydney race

One of a racehorse owner’s best friends is the constant feeling or belief in hope – that expectation and optimism in their horse’s winning prospects.

Rockhampton’s managing owner of talented galloper Marway, which now calls Sydney home

extolled just that very word when asked to assess the sprinters chances in a race at Warwick Farm this Wednesday afternoon.

Marway (Rachael King) is scheduled to run in the $50K BM 72 Handicap (1000m) – Race 7 as TAB 3 with 60.5kg.

“I am hoping he can win. His trainer Mark Newnham says he has a good chance and is going well and doing everything right. I suppose we will find out how he goes against that good young horse. He’s (Marway) at pretty good odds at $10.00 in the markets. It will be noisy at home if we wins that’s for sure. So, we are hoping,” Greg Sturgiss said.

It raises the question – what young horse was Greg referring to?

It’s the John O’Shea trained boom sprinter Lost And Running (NZ) unbeaten in two starts at Scone and Randwick last winter.

Lost And Running (NZ) has 59.5kg to carry and will be ridden by James McDonald and start from an outside gate whereas Marway has drawn the rails.

Touted as a potential untapped star in the makings, Lost And Running (NZ) may not have started since June 3 last year but has been fitted for a first up win with two effortless barrier trial wins in Sydney.

The “wrap” around Lost And Running (NZ) is so extensive that he is being quoted as short as $1.80 for his return on Wednesday.

Then again there has been a warp on Marway as well.

This came after his winning Sydney debut at Warwick Farm on Australia Day although he blotted his copybook by being scratched a few week later when he played up in the barriers.

Less than a week later Marway behaved himself in the barriers passing a race bar while lowering the colours of some Group class horses in winning the trial.

Sturgiss and no doubt the astute Newnham would be hoping the addition of gear

changes including per-race ear muffs, a stallion chain and a tongue tie would further resolve the issue for Wednesday’s crucial race.

Let’s hope so as parochial Rockhampton racing enthusiasts will be with Marway hoping to continue their exhilaration from the city’s star filly Sweet Dolly’s win at the Sunshine Coast last Saturday.

As Sturgiss said “we are hoping to win” so now it’s up to Marway, the 2019 Rockhampton Horse of the Year.

Rockhampton trainer Kerrod Smyth hopes that he will not be on the sidelines for more than a few weeks as a result of eye surgery he is soon to undertake.

“I have to get some cataracts done and I’ve been told to keep in a dust free environment for some weeks after the surgery,” he said.

“For that reason, Glenda (wife) and I put four of the horses we race on an online bloodstock auction to be sold. If they sell – we won’t be giving them away – that would reduce the workload for a while as I do everything with them including cleaning out the boxes. I

won’t be able to do that for a while.”

Last Saturday he trained a Callaghan Park winning double with well related Alikick (now to spell) and Genoa while Fighting Faith and Prickly Tick were placed.

The latter three were being auctioned online with the sale to conclude late Tuesday (today).

Princess Rules which defeated stablemate Aleysa’s Dream in the QRIS 3YO Jewel Qualifier (1100m) last Saturday won’t be running in the rich final at the Gold Coast on March 13.

It was a fine training feat from youthful mentor Nick Walsh to provide the Milner family with the Rockhampton quinella.

Tickets are available online for the gala St Patricks Day races in Rockhampton on Saturday week where a number of dining options are available.

The online version of the catalogue for the Capricornia Yearling Sale is now on the Callaghan Park website.

Hard copies will be available from the race club offices next week.

Some 86 horses have been entered for the RJC races at Callaghan Park on Friday with among them Clinton Taylor’s promising juvenile Montana Night.