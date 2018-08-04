All eyes on the horizon as supermaxis race into Keppel Bay

Mark Bradford is a busy man.

Last Monday he skippered Black Jack to line honours victory in the Sydney to Gold Coast yacht race. Tuesday the 100ft yacht arrived back in Brisbane.

Today Black Jack, Mark and 17 crew are racing up the coast intent on taking Brisbane to Keppel line honours from Wild Oats XI.

And If you think there's no pressure on Black Jack to win the Brisbane to Keppel Yacht (B2K) race because there are only two supermaxis in the race, think again.

"Look, the stakes are pretty high here in this space. It's no secret that the boats operating in this area are doing it to win, so warm and fuzzy and a ribbon for coming second doesn't really cut it. It's going to be a pretty tough between us and Wild Oats XI,” Mark Bradford said.

"You've got two days to flip the boat. That's a full empty out, full wash down, sails checked, rig check, all mechanicals service, boat back together and back out there.”

Keppel Bay Marina General Manager Kylie Smith, is hedging her Club Marine Brisbane to Keppel Tropical Yacht (B2K) race bets.

"It was a disappointing beginning for all the yachts when they were faced with a glassed out start. In the right conditions, Wild Oats XI are fast, there's no doubt about that, but light conditions favour Black Jack so it's going to be a really close, competitive race.

Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron (RQYS) Race Manager Brady Lowe said there's no question that Black Jack will be gunning to take back Line Honours in the B2K but it's a pretty safe bet Wild Oats 16-hour 56 min record will stand.

"The B2K race start was more of a crawl with absolutely no wind until an hour a half into the race. Then in the mid-afternoon the winds picked up. It's looking like sunrise for the first of our finishers to come across the line. I don't think any records will fall,” Brady Lowe said.

The Black Jack Skipper Mark Bradford agrees and he's pretty happy with the weather predictions.

"This forecast does suit our boat for sure. So, we'll be keeping close to the opposition.

"When it's light you can get a pretty big advantage or take a pretty big loss for something that's out of your control. And it can happen quickly, and you can pay for that mistake so when the opportunities come, you need to realise that the opportunity is there and get onto it.

Kylie Smith says the yachts finally left Manly at 1.30pm yesterday.

"It was a slow start but all the yachts will be easy to see tomorrow coming past the Singing Ship, Wreck point, Double Head and the Turtle lookout and then of course Keppel Bay Marina.

"Tomorrow, we'll have the Sailors Marquee Beer Garden at the Waterline Restaurant and our famous Banana Station beef all ready to go. There'll be music from 11am and free face painting from 1pm, everyone Is welcome for a fantastic Sunday Session overlooking the marina and celebrating with the yacht crews"

"We'll be making regular Brisbane to Keppel race updates to let you know the progress of the yachts on our facebook page and our website,” Ms Smith said.

So keep your eyes on the horizon Sunday morning to see just who will be the first supermaxi into Keppel Bay.

