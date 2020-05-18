All hands on deck this Friday

BACK ON THE WATER: Freedom Fast Cats are preparing COVID-safe checklists, ready to begin transporting day-trippers to the islands

AFTER months of suspended services, Keppel Konnections and Freedom Fast Cats will be back on deck this Friday, May 22 marking the beginning of reopening tourism services that have been restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Government yesterday gave the thumbs up for the leisure operations to reopen.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said restrictions eased last week, allowing members of the community to travel recreationally within 150 kilometres.

But over the weekend Capricorn Enterprise again sought clarification from the State Government, via the Department of Tourism and the office of Minister Kate Jones, arguing that locals within a 50km radius should be able to travel to Great Keppel Island.

“After lobbying this issue on behalf of our operators for many weeks now, the good news, which allows our two ferry companies to offer shuttle services to and from Great Keppel Island, while implementing the COVID safe guidelines, is extremely appreciated,” Ms Carroll said.

“The entire industry is looking forward to drawing a line in the sand and welcoming local visitors within their 150km to experience our destination and islands again.

“While ferry operators are still restricted from offering tourism experiences, such as snorkelling and cruises, the opportunity to start getting business back on deck, staff back to work and locals moving about in their own backyard is a step forward.”

Crews from both Keppel Konnections and Freedom Fast Cats are excitedly preparing their COVID-safe checklists, ready to begin transporting day-trippers to the islands.

They will be strictly adhering to social distancing guidelines and ensuring the safety of all individuals on their shuttle service.

Great Keppel Island Hideaway and Keppel Konnections group manager Kelly Harris said Keppel Konnections would start by operating a daily 9am ferry to Great Keppel Island, returning at 4pm.

“We can’t wait to reopen Great Keppel Island Hideaway for takeaway food and beverage and a limited number of eat-in diners,” Mr Harris said

“It’s a small, but positive step in the right direction, and we are looking forward to transporting day visitors to experience GKI again and resuming some level or ‘normality.”

After months spent on boat maintenance and ensuring their vessels are shipshape, Max Allen Snr from Freedom Fast Cats cannot wait to get back to what he does best.

“While this movement is barely viable and certainly won’t be a money-making exercise, the opportunity to restart our operations with limited shuttle services will get us back on the right track and see at least some cash flow supporting our business,” he said.

The tourism industry is now committed to focusing on the future following several hard hits over the past months.

Bookings in advance for both Freedom Fast Cats and Keppel Konnections ferry services are essential.