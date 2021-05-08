Menu
A truck appearing to be carrying turf blocking northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway. Photo: Clayton's Towing
News

All lanes blocked: 10km of chaos after Bruce Hwy truck crash

Cormac Pearson
8th May 2021 8:36 AM
A crash is causing traffic chaos on the Bruce Highway, with a truck blocking all northbound lanes heading into the Sunshine Coast.

A truck has blocked the northbound lanes after a multi-vehicle crash at Landsborough about 7.40am.

At 9am traffic was backed up for about 10km, with motorists warned they faced up to 1.5 hour delays.

Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes.

The truck is horizontal across the road and will likely cause long delays into the morning. Photo: Clayton's Towing
Six people were assessed for injuries after the crash. All are in a stable condition.

The other vehicles involved are believed to be a 4WD and a campervan.

Originally published as All lanes blocked: Traffic backed 10km after Bruce Hwy truck crash

