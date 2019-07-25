All night manhunt for suspects in Canada murders

CANADIAN police have mounted all-night patrols as the manhunt intensifies for two teenage suspects wanted over the murders of Sydney man Lucas Fowler, his girlfriend Chynna Deese, and another man found dead near the suspects' burnt out truck.

The Royal Canadian Mounties will spend all night combing an area of the northern Canadian province of Manitoba for teenagers Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, who were spotted in the small town of Gillam buying fuel.

The two Canadian teenagers were last spotted in Manitoba buying $20 worth of fuel. The assistant who served them said they looked normal. Picture: Supplied.

Schmegelsky and McLeod were originally considered missing persons when their Dodge pick-up was found burning near Dease Lake, in northern British Columbia.

But in a dramatic twist yesterday police declared them prime suspects in the three murders.

"If you spot Bryer or Kam consider them dangerous," said the RCMP's Sgt Janelle Shoihet.

A cashier at the Split Lake gas bar, in Manitoba, Mychelle Keeper, told news outlets McLeod bought $20 of fuel and Schmegelsky asked if they could consume alcohol in the community, which is dry.

She said nothing seemed odd about their visit. The pair were acting normal. But when she saw the updated photos from police she recognised McLeod by his beard and Schmegelsky for the camouflage shirt he was wearing.

Australian Lucas Fowler and his girlfriend Chynna Deese. Picture: Supplied

The sightings of the pair came as police discovered another burning vehicle not far from the gas station.

Fox Lake Creek First Nation Chief Walter Spence told media he could not yet confirm whether the latest burning vehicle is connected to the wanted teens.

However police have begun combing a third suspected crime scene in Dease Lake area, about 50km north of where the man's body was found.

The teenagers, who have now crossed four Canadian states, had previously been spotted two days earlier driving in the neighbouring province of Saskatchewan, in a grey 2011 Toyota RAV 4 which is believed to have been stolen.

Bryer Schmegelsky, one of the suspects in Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese' murder. Picture: Supplied

Sgt Shoihet said: "Our investigators are sharing information with investigators in Manitoba but confirms our belief that they were continuing to travel and the renewed importance of not focusing on one particular area but instead our efforts to locate them."

Police have posted warnings on social media to alert local communities and to beware and take precautions but not to approach the suspects.

Sgt Shoihet has also warned that the pair may have now changed vehicles and their appearances.

The teenagers, who went to school together, have travelled thousands of kilometres since they left Port Alberni in central Vancouver Island on the west coast on Friday July 12, looking for work in Whitehorse in the Yukon Territory, north of British Columbia.

That's the last time Bryer texted his dad - Al Schmegelsky. That text read "me and Kam are going to Alberta today so I won't have internet for a while. I'll talk to you when I can."

Mr Fowler and Ms Deese were found dead three days later on the Alaska Highway 20 kms south of the Laird Hot Springs.

Instagram supplied pictures of Bryer Schmegelsky who police are hunting. Picture: Supplied

The grieving Fowler family are in Vancouver awaiting for news about their son's killer or killers.

Late yesterday Bryer Schmegelsky's Instagram page has been inundated with messages some of which asked "Did you actually do it bryer?".