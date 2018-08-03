All roads lead to Rocky in push for southern caravaners

Cr Tony Williams on the Fitzroy River promoting barra fishing in the region. Rocky is possibly the only place in the world where you can catch a trophy size barramundi in the centre of a city.

Cr Tony Williams on the Fitzroy River promoting barra fishing in the region. Rocky is possibly the only place in the world where you can catch a trophy size barramundi in the centre of a city. Chris Ison ROK190618cfishing1

A NEW, collaborative approach to tourism has Rockhampton well and truly on the map and poised take advantage of the fast-growing caravan touring and self-drive market.

Australia's caravan industry is now worth $20.4 billion, and it's not just the grey nomads.

The 30-54 year market accounts for 44 per cent of all trips in Queensland and the potential for local tourism is huge, according to Rockhampton Region councillor, Tony Williams.

Cr Williams chairs the Drive Inland promotion committee, a collaboration between five member councils to promote tourism along the inland highways connecting Melbourne, Sydney and Western Queensland to Rockhampton.

"My enthusiasm level is through the roof right now to sell Rocky's image,” Cr Williams said.

"I keep hearing people say they haven't been to Rocky in 25 years and so much has changed.

"I was talking to someone from Mackay who hadn't been here for years until last week and couldn't believe the transformation.

"It's all the little things but it's adding up to a really big picture that Rockhampton is on the move.”

Riley Griffin taking in the views from the new Mt Archer walkway.

Last month, Cr Williams made a deputation to Livingstone Shire Council to promote membership of the group and yesterday Mayor Bill Ludwig confirmed Livingstone's intention to join.

"We'll come on board this year; it's a natural fit,” Cr Ludwig said.

"We've always had a focus on the drive market and people coming from down south to follow the yellow brick road.

"Their maps finish in Yeppoon and I commend Tony (Williams) for his work on this.”

"Whether it's grey nomads or adventurous backpackers in a rental van, it's a logical progression that benefits everyone of those towns and regions along the route.”

At the heart of the marketing strategy is the Drive Inland website, launched six months ago.

Cr Williams said the new website was more user friendly than brochures and gave a real feel for the experiences along the journeys.

"If you're at home in the freezing southern states you can get a real feel for what it's like to be in sunny Queensland,” he said.

"There's no boundaries in this, that's the key. We're selling Central Queensland.

"Tourists don't see boundaries.”

Newborn baby chimp at Rockhampton Zoo. Rockhampton Regional Council

Driveinland.com.au draws together huge amounts of information about destinations, events, festivals, accommodation, attractions and bite-sized itineraries in a very digestible format.

"If you're sitting in home and planning a trip, all event dates are on website so you're able to plan trip around it,” Cr Williams said.

"People are looking for new experiences, not just the same old, same old.

"They want to meet the locals, go to the markets, the festivals and experience the outdoor adventures.

"This is for anyone looking to experience the real Australia, away from the Bruce Highway.”

Although it's too early to determine the impact of the Drive Inland website on local tourism, feed back from the caravan and camping shows in the southern states has been very positive.

A social media campaign is planned to promote the website.