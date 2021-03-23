All-rounder bags five as Frenchville strikes first in final

Joe McGahan starred as Frenchville drew first blood in the three-game Frenchville Sports Club A-grade grand final series.

The champion all-rounder took 5-17 as the Falcons skittled minor premiers Gracemere for just 85 runs in the opening game at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Saturday.

They then reeled in the total in the 34th over, skipper Brent Hartley top-scoring with 37.

The second game will be played on Saturday and the third, if required, on Sunday.

Hartley said it was good to get the “first one under the belt”, while praising the performance of his bowlers.

“We just bowled really tight and restricted them early,” he said.

Skipper Brent Hartley top-scored with 37 in Frenchville’s win over Gracemere on Saturday.

“I think we bowled 13 overs before getting a wicket. We kept the pressure on, and we knew once we got one or two, we could get a bit of a roll-on and that’s what happened.

“Joe’s been red-hot these last few weeks. He got six for against Cap Coast last week and then backed it up with five for against Gracemere.

“We’ve got heaps of bowlers and they’re doing a great job for us this year.

“I think the last two times we’ve played Gracemere, we’ve bowled them out for 100 and 85.

“If we can keep going with those sorts of numbers, we’ll put ourselves in a great spot on Saturday.”

Hartley made special mention of teen talent Will Barwick, who contributed with bat and ball.

“Will’s really come into his own this year,” Hartley said.

“We’ve started throwing him the ball a bit more and he’s been bowling first change for us for the last month and a bit.

“He had a great game at the weekend. He got 2-12 off six and followed it up with the bat, getting the job done at the end with 27 not out.”

