Subscribe Digital Edition
All shook up: Why fan is parting with Elvis treasures

by Jack Lawrie
20th Aug 2020 6:40 AM
ERIKA Kaegi has spent the past 60 years building up a shrine to the King of Rock and Roll.

Now as she prepares to move away from Cairns, she's putting it all up for sale.

Ms Kaegi has been collecting Elvis memorabilia since she was a teenager living through the rock legend's heyday in the 1950s.

Now, at age 75, she's parting with all of it, selling the collection as she prepares to make her move to an aged care home in Mackay.

"I am and was a massive fan of his, first because he's extremely good-looking," she said.

Caravonica woman Erika Kaegi is selling her entire collection of Elvis memorabilia, containing hundreds of items spanning 60 years of collecting. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Caravonica woman Erika Kaegi is selling her entire collection of Elvis memorabilia, containing hundreds of items spanning 60 years of collecting. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"He was a fantastic singer and also a very kind person."

The collection includes an Elvis statue, posters, framed photos, T-shirts, CDs, DVDs and records, and hundreds of other pieces of merchandise.

Ms Kaegi said the collection could easily be worth well over the $1000 she's selling it for.

"Most of it comes from Nashville and Graceland, which I visited many times," she said.

"I am sad; I don't really want to part with it but I have to."

Ms Kaegi is selling her collection through Cairns agent Pip Buhler.

To inquire about the collection, call 0406 911 751 or email PipOnBehalf@gmail.com. The collection is also listed for sale on Gumtree, Facebook marketplace and eBay.

cairns elvis history memorabilia

