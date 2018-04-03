All sunshine at the Sunflower Festival

Entrants for the 4-8 year old Easter Bonnet competition.

Entrants for the 4-8 year old Easter Bonnet competition. Kristen Booth

The biggest day of the annual Central Highlands Easter Sunflower Festival took place on Easter Saturday.

Starting with an Easter Parade, a Family Fun Day was held at Emerald's Pioneer Park, featuring amusement rides, kids games and market stalls.

The Family Fun Day finished with the crowning of the 2018 Central Highlands Sunflower Queen and Princess.

The 2018 royalty were crowned, with Sunflower Queen Dakotah Davis, Junior Princess Jordan Spargo and runner up Junior Princess Dani Challacombe.