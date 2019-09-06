All the World's a Stage if your name is Ross James

Ross James is planning exciting new staging ideas for this year's RMU production of Phantom of the Opera at the Pilbeam Theatre

AS ROSS James anxiously awaits a phone call to say his second great-grandchild has entered the world, it's a good time for him to reflect on what the next generation has to offer.

The retired theatre technician, who gave up a rock and roll life on the road for the Pilbeam Theatre, has seen Rockhampton "churn out” world class crew who work all around the world.

"There's the guy who does the lighting for Coldplay, Queensland Ballet has about four or five techhies come out of The Pilbeam, the Opera House maybe two or three,” he said.

"There are ex-Rocky talents working at the Crown Casino, with the Aladdin musical, Harry Potter, the list goes on.

Kinky Boots cast members. Allan Reinikka ROK150319akinkybo

"Most of them start with musicals when they're in school, we give them a chance to volunteer and, when we're able, we take them on as casuals.”

Mr James was working a different venue every night - "punk one night, heavy metal the next, cover bands for weekend weddings” - trying to save up for a new truck, when he landed his first gig in the theatre.

"One of the guys from Nick Cave's band, The Birthday Party told me I could get penalty rates for working the opera season in Melbourne's Princess Theatre,” he said.

"That was one week with the Peking Opera Company and two with the Australian Opera.”

He was managing bands and organising front of house in Melbourne when he got the chance to hit the Bruce Highway with acts such as the Uncanny X-Men.

James toured Queensland with Uncanny X Men's Brian Mannix Contributed

"Bands were given these three week residencies, which was an opportunity to set your gear up and stay somewhere for a while instead of facing a different venue every night,” he said.

"The first time I came up here was with The Mixtures (who released the Pushbike Song in 1970) and our truck broke down between Rockhampton and Mackay.”

It's the classic story of a man who came to Rockhampton for three weeks and ended up staying for more than thirty years.

After touring CQ bands out west and managing the local Tandy electronics shop, Mr James began a full-time job building sets and working backstage at The Pilbeam Theatre.

But no sooner had he downed tools there, about seven years ago, his sideline hobby of building scenery turned into a near full-time retirement gig.

Ross James is excited to see Chitty Chitty Bang Bang come to life on stage after designing the set, including the signature car. Kerrod Wells

Such is the quality of sets Mr James has been producing for Rockhampton, they are now in demand to tour theatres all around Australia.

"I've just been on the phone talking with Canberra who are negotiating to do Mamma Mia after it's done here in Rockhampton,” he said.

"And I'm off to Sydney to work with a private school on presenting Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to the NIDA Parade Theatre.”

Mr James' business model is to design sets which fold down, "flat pack” style, for shipping in storage containers.

"It used to be, at the end of a show, the sets were broken down and not used again, or worse, we had to come up with storage space to keep them,” he said.

"Now, with the Kinky Boots stage for example, all the steel framework - the two staircases, the central platform - gets unbolted and fitted in to the standard sized containers.”

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Allan Reinikka ROK271016achitty3

Mr James never met his grandfather who was an opera singer, and doesn't proclaim himself to hold a tune, but he has learned to love the musical theatre genre.

"My favourite thing is the joy that young kids get when they come in for the first time and explore what I built for them,” he said.

"I took a set from Beauty and the Beast to Chinchilla and the kids were just blown away; they'd only worked before with stuff put together by their manual arts teachers.”

And of all the mechanical trickery he's invented, from the jousting horses in Camelot to the Singing in the Rain downpour, what is his favourite Pilbeam memory?

"I never got tired of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang; I watched every performance,” he said.

"What we did to make the car do all its little tricks, that was a real buzz.

Francesca Higgins and Lachlan Scheuber have been cast in lead roles for RMU's production of Phantom of the Opera Jann Houley

"Then to get to work with a team of people to take it on the road, between Toowoomba and Sydney, that's just stepped everything up a notch.”

With only two months until The Pilbeam hosts Phantom of the Opera, however, Mr James is focussed on chandeliers, lakes, magic mirrors... and elephants.

"I've actually got two really spectacular chandeliers, one out of Cairns and another from Bundaberg,” he said.

"I was toying with the idea of joining them together into one but you wouldn't have been able to see the show behind it.”

But it's the Hannibal scene with its Maharajah's elephant which has captured Mr James' imagination.

"Some productions don't use the elephant and the one I saw in Melbourne was pretty two-dimensional.”

So, watch this space.

Come Friday, November 1, Rockhampton audiences are going to witness what will possibly prove the most outlandish, resplendent elephants the theatre world has ever witnessed.

