ALL THINGS AUSSIE: Sausage eating comp and esky races

GRAB your stubbie cooler and your best bluey singlet - the Rocky Sports Club is celebrating Aussie icons in a festival this weekend.

The CQ Beer and BBQ Festival is the first of its kind in the region and is being hosted by the Rocky Sports Club.

On offer will be plenty of entertainment with live music and DJs with music by local female DJ Gypset, renowned country rock artist Tony Cook, local band Rosewood, fire twirling and more.

Food trucks will serve a variety of tasty fare, including the famous slow smoked Brahman Hump, tasty German sausage and the Rocky Sports Club's renowned ribs. There will also be more than 35 craft beers to wash it down.

And if that doesn't get your attention yet - one of the main events will be The World Motorised Esky Racing Champs.

The epitome of all things Aussie, there will even be an Aussie Sausage Sanga Eating Competition. The winner will be whoever can eat the most sangas in three minutes.

Rocky Sports Club's Jack Hughes and Lachlan Crow. Allan Reinikka ROK221118aesky1

Rocky Sports Club general manager Jack Hughes is gearing up to host the community event and is expecting a large crowd to attend and enjoy a relaxed and fun day.

"As a community club we are focused on bringing the community together to enjoy a broad range of events and entertainment,” Mr Hughes said.

"We are expecting some thrills and spills in the World Motorised Esky Championships, and we have our own inflatable pub that measures about 18 metres long by five metres high that will add to the relaxed festival vibe.”

CQ BEER AND BBQ FESTIVAL:

This Saturday

Gates open 12pm and close at 10pm

1.30-5pm: Esky racing - heats

5.00pm: Aussie Sausage Sanga Eating Competition

7.15pm - 8pm: Esky racing finals

DJs, live music and fire twirling throughout theday

Rocky Sports Club, 1 Lion Creek rd, Wandal

18 plus event

Buy tickets online for $10 www.rockysportsclub.com.au or $15 entry at gate