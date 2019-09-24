All you need to know about the Capricorn Food & Wine Fest
WITH the 2019 Capricorn Food and Wine Festival just days away, we have put together a complete guide of all you‘ll need to know for the festival.
Quay Street and the Riverside precinct is set to be a hub of activity from Thursday through to Sunday night, with some of the region’s best culinary talent, winemakers, craft brewers and spirit producers coming together in one place.
Have a look through the run down for this weekends festival, including a program, road closure details, stall details and more.
FESTIVAL PROGRAM:
Thursday:
6.30pm — 10pm: Let The Fun be Gin! (Capricorn Food & Wine Launch Party)
Friday:
5pm — 7pm: James Gallagher Band
5pm — LATE: Twilight Tastings
5pm — LATE: Festival Grounds
5pm — LATE: Music — Festival Main Stage
5.15pm — 6pm: Reds for all Occasions (Masterclass*)
6.15 — 7pm: White Wines from Around the World (Masterclass*)
7pm — 9pm: Indigo Electric
7.15 — 8pm: Rose Revolution (Masterclass*)
8.30pm — 9.30pm: Whiskeys from the UK (Masterclass*)
9pm — 11pm: Silky Fuzz
Saturday:
12.30pm — 2pm: Chef’s Table with Adam Dundas Taylor
2pm — 5pm: Ladies of the Vine Afternoon Soiree
2pm — LATE: Festival Grounds
2.30pm — 3.30pm: Saleyards Distillery Gin Masterclass
2.30pm — 5.30pm: Beer & Brass
3pm — 4.30pm: Chef’s Table with Glen Barratt
3.45pm — 4.45pm: Saleyards Distillery Run Masterclass
5pm — 9.30pm: Brazilian BBQ with the Brazzo Boys
5pm — 5.45pm: Little Creatures Beer School Session 1
5.30pm — 7.30pm: The Short Fall Rocks!
5.30pm — LATE: Rockin Reds
6pm — 6.45pm: Little Creatures Beer School Session 2
7.15pm — 7.45pm: Brown Brothers Wine Masterclass
7.30pm — 9.30pm: Relic
9.30pm — 11.30pm: Maddi and the Hoopers
Sunday:
12pm — 3pm: The Long Lunch with Shane Bailey
- All Masterclasses will be held under the Boathouse.
STALLS and EXHIBITORS:
Wine:
Bird in Hand
Bleasdale
Brokenwood
Brown Brothers
De Bortoli
The Estate Vineyard
De Bortoli Villages
Forest Hill
Gentlemans Collection
I Am George
Jacob’s Creek
Jansz Tasmania
Jim Barry
Langmeil
O’Leary Walker
Penfolds
Riorret
Rococo
Squealing Pig
Sterling
T’Gallant
Treasury Wine Estates
Wirra Wirra
Yalumba
Yellowglen
Craft Beer & Cider:
Brooklyn Brewery
Dog Days
Little Creatures (Pale Ale & XPA)
Pipsqueak
Rogers’
Iron Jack
Spirits:
Saleyards Brewery
Food:
Archer Cottage Cheese Lovers
Brazzo Boys Brazilian BBQ
Flavourista
Thailicious
Gelatissimo
Great Western Hotel
Mr Pulled Slow Cooked Meats
Naina’s Kitchen
Minirons
No Moo 4U
OMG! Decadent Donuts
The Calamari Hut
The Bundy Burger Company
Woodfire 600
MUSIC:
On Friday and Saturday be sure to check out the musical acts performing at the Festival Grounds.
Be sure to keep and eye out for;
Beer & Brass
Rockin’ Reds
Dave Down
Indigo Electric
James Gallagher Band
Maddi and the Hoopers
Silky Fuzz
The Short Fall
Relic
ROAD CLOSURES:
For the safety of event organisers and the community, please see the below road closures.
4am Thhursday September 26 to 4am Monday September 30: FULL ROAD CLOSURE — Quay St (Between William and Denham Streets)
4am Thursday September 26 to 4am Monday September 30: PARTIAL CLOSURE — Westbound lane and carparks on southern side of Denham Street, between Quay St and Quay lane.