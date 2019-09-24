All you need to know about the Capricorn Food & Wine Fest

The Capricorn Food and Wine Festival

WITH the 2019 Capricorn Food and Wine Festival just days away, we have put together a complete guide of all you‘ll need to know for the festival.

Quay Street and the Riverside precinct is set to be a hub of activity from Thursday through to Sunday night, with some of the region’s best culinary talent, winemakers, craft brewers and spirit producers coming together in one place.

Have a look through the run down for this weekends festival, including a program, road closure details, stall details and more.

Rockhampton's riverfront during the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.

FESTIVAL PROGRAM:

Thursday:

6.30pm — 10pm: Let The Fun be Gin! (Capricorn Food & Wine Launch Party)

Friday:

5pm — 7pm: James Gallagher Band

5pm — LATE: Twilight Tastings

5pm — LATE: Festival Grounds

5pm — LATE: Music — Festival Main Stage

5.15pm — 6pm: Reds for all Occasions (Masterclass*)

6.15 — 7pm: White Wines from Around the World (Masterclass*)

7pm — 9pm: Indigo Electric

7.15 — 8pm: Rose Revolution (Masterclass*)

8.30pm — 9.30pm: Whiskeys from the UK (Masterclass*)

9pm — 11pm: Silky Fuzz

Map of the 2019 Capricorn Food and Wine Festival grounds.

Saturday:

12.30pm — 2pm: Chef’s Table with Adam Dundas Taylor

2pm — 5pm: Ladies of the Vine Afternoon Soiree

2pm — LATE: Festival Grounds

2.30pm — 3.30pm: Saleyards Distillery Gin Masterclass

2.30pm — 5.30pm: Beer & Brass

3pm — 4.30pm: Chef’s Table with Glen Barratt

3.45pm — 4.45pm: Saleyards Distillery Run Masterclass

5pm — 9.30pm: Brazilian BBQ with the Brazzo Boys

5pm — 5.45pm: Little Creatures Beer School Session 1

5.30pm — 7.30pm: The Short Fall Rocks!

5.30pm — LATE: Rockin Reds

6pm — 6.45pm: Little Creatures Beer School Session 2

7.15pm — 7.45pm: Brown Brothers Wine Masterclass

7.30pm — 9.30pm: Relic

9.30pm — 11.30pm: Maddi and the Hoopers

Sunday:

12pm — 3pm: The Long Lunch with Shane Bailey

All Masterclasses will be held under the Boathouse.

STALLS and EXHIBITORS:

Chris Ireland, Rhianna Rochford and Callan Buchholz at the 2018 Capricorn Food and Wine Festival launch

Wine:

Bird in Hand

Bleasdale

Brokenwood

Brown Brothers

De Bortoli

The Estate Vineyard

De Bortoli Villages

Forest Hill

Gentlemans Collection

I Am George

Jacob’s Creek

Jansz Tasmania

Jim Barry

Langmeil

O’Leary Walker

Penfolds

Riorret

Rococo

Squealing Pig

Sterling

T’Gallant

Treasury Wine Estates

Wirra Wirra

Yalumba

Yellowglen

L-R Clay Greene, Tegan Callow, Mitch Kingston, Tayl Reay, Lily Nevell, Michael Biddle, Alex Borman and Sharon Knowles at the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.

Craft Beer & Cider:

Brooklyn Brewery

Dog Days

Little Creatures (Pale Ale & XPA)

Pipsqueak

Rogers’

Iron Jack

Spirits:

Saleyards Brewery

Food:

Capricorn Food and Wine Festival

Archer Cottage Cheese Lovers

Brazzo Boys Brazilian BBQ

Flavourista

Thailicious

Gelatissimo

Great Western Hotel

Mr Pulled Slow Cooked Meats

Naina’s Kitchen

Minirons

No Moo 4U

OMG! Decadent Donuts

The Calamari Hut

The Bundy Burger Company

Woodfire 600

MUSIC:

Capricorn Food and Wine Festival

On Friday and Saturday be sure to check out the musical acts performing at the Festival Grounds.

Be sure to keep and eye out for;

Beer & Brass

Rockin’ Reds

Dave Down

Indigo Electric

James Gallagher Band

Maddi and the Hoopers

Silky Fuzz

The Short Fall

Relic

ROAD CLOSURES:

For the safety of event organisers and the community, please see the below road closures.

4am Thhursday September 26 to 4am Monday September 30: FULL ROAD CLOSURE — Quay St (Between William and Denham Streets)

4am Thursday September 26 to 4am Monday September 30: PARTIAL CLOSURE — Westbound lane and carparks on southern side of Denham Street, between Quay St and Quay lane.