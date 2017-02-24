All you need to know about this weekend's Nines

The womens team representatives (from left) Sarah Field from the Emu Park Emus, Meagan Rickertt from Rockhampton Brothers, Amber Carsburg from Norths Chargers and Miranda Baker from the Blackwater Crushettes.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Indigenous All Stars sensation Sarah Field will lead the Emu Park Emus in their quest for back-to-back women's titles at the Schwarz Excavations Nines this weekend.

The Emus are among 21 teams from across Central Queensland taking part in the two-day tournament at Browne Park, with competition in women's, first and second division men's and under-20 men's divisions.

The Emus boast an experienced line-up and while they will start the tournament as firm favourites, they know to expect some tough opposition.

"We have a strong team; our backs are really quick and our forwards are really strong,” Field said.

"We know it's going to be a good comp. We're obviously looking to take out the tournament but the other teams will be pretty competitive.”

Those teams are the Blackwater Crushettes, the Norths Chargers and Rockhampton Brothers.

It is the first time Brothers has fielded a women's team at the Nines and player Meagan Reckertt can't wait for the competition to kick off.

She said it would be a learning weekend for the players, the majority of whom have come from other codes including Aussie rules, football and rugby.

"It's going to be a good weekend, not just as a team but individually to see how far we can push ourselves.

"Our eyes have really been opened up on how technical the sport really is.

"It's all about the experience. We're really excited and hopefully we can make the club proud.”

Blackwater captain Miranda Baker said defence and on-field communication would be key for the Crushettes.

"We've had a great pre-season so we're really looking forward to having the first hit-out together and just see how we're travelling as a team.

"I love Nines, it's a quicker version of the game. It makes you think harder and you've got to be ready to do anything in that you don't just get to play your position, you playing anything from a forward through to a halfback.”

Amber Carsburg will lead Norths, whose line-up boasts a number of new recruits.

"It's all about the experience for us this weekend,” she said.

"I really enjoy the pace of the Nines; you've got to be on the ball and ready to go.”

The Nines action starts at 9am on Saturday and continues from 8.30am on Sunday, with the four finals to be played from 3.10pm.

WHO'S PLAYING

Schwarz Excavations men's 1st division: Yeppoon Seagulls, Rockhampton Brothers, Emu Park Emus, Biloela Panthers, Norths Chargers, Woorabinda Warriors, Blackwater Crushers

JFA men's 2nd division: Rockhampton Brothers, Norths Chargers, Fitzroy-Gracemere Sharks, Woorabinda Warriors, Bremer River Turtles

NG Engraving U20 men: Fitzroy-Gracemere Sharks, Emu Park Emus, Woorabinda Warriors, Biloela Panthers, Norths Chargers

Triple M CQ women: Rockhampton Brothers, Norths Chargers, Blackwater Crushettes, Emu Park Emus

THE GAMES

Each side is required to have nine players on the field throughout the game, with unlimited interchanges allowed

All tries scored within the Rockhampton Leagues Club Bonus Zone are worth five points.

Games start at 9am on Saturday and will be played at 25-minute intervals, with the final match of the day at 8.30pm

Games start at 8.30am on Sunday, with the elimination finals from 1.05pm

The grand final schedule is U20s at 3.10pm, 2nd division men at 3.35pm, women at 4pm and 1st division men at 4.25pm

ADMISSION

$6 for adults, $2 for pensioners and children aged six to 17, kids under eight are free.

THE DRAW

Click here for the weekend's draw: https://www.rrlnines.com/blank-xoldg