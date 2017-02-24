35°
News

All you need to know about this weekend's Nines

Pam McKay
| 24th Feb 2017 5:06 PM
The womens team representatives (from left) Sarah Field from the Emu Park Emus, Meagan Rickertt from Rockhampton Brothers, Amber Carsburg from Norths Chargers and Miranda Baker from the Blackwater Crushettes.
The womens team representatives (from left) Sarah Field from the Emu Park Emus, Meagan Rickertt from Rockhampton Brothers, Amber Carsburg from Norths Chargers and Miranda Baker from the Blackwater Crushettes. Allan Reinikka ROK240217awomensl

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Indigenous All Stars sensation Sarah Field will lead the Emu Park Emus in their quest for back-to-back women's titles at the Schwarz Excavations Nines this weekend.

The Emus are among 21 teams from across Central Queensland taking part in the two-day tournament at Browne Park, with competition in women's, first and second division men's and under-20 men's divisions.

The Emus boast an experienced line-up and while they will start the tournament as firm favourites, they know to expect some tough opposition.

"We have a strong team; our backs are really quick and our forwards are really strong,” Field said.

"We know it's going to be a good comp. We're obviously looking to take out the tournament but the other teams will be pretty competitive.”

Those teams are the Blackwater Crushettes, the Norths Chargers and Rockhampton Brothers.

It is the first time Brothers has fielded a women's team at the Nines and player Meagan Reckertt can't wait for the competition to kick off.

She said it would be a learning weekend for the players, the majority of whom have come from other codes including Aussie rules, football and rugby.

"It's going to be a good weekend, not just as a team but individually to see how far we can push ourselves.

"Our eyes have really been opened up on how technical the sport really is.

"It's all about the experience. We're really excited and hopefully we can make the club proud.”

Blackwater captain Miranda Baker said defence and on-field communication would be key for the Crushettes.

"We've had a great pre-season so we're really looking forward to having the first hit-out together and just see how we're travelling as a team.

"I love Nines, it's a quicker version of the game. It makes you think harder and you've got to be ready to do anything in that you don't just get to play your position, you playing anything from a forward through to a halfback.”

Amber Carsburg will lead Norths, whose line-up boasts a number of new recruits.

"It's all about the experience for us this weekend,” she said.

"I really enjoy the pace of the Nines; you've got to be on the ball and ready to go.”

The Nines action starts at 9am on Saturday and continues from 8.30am on Sunday, with the four finals to be played from 3.10pm.

WHO'S PLAYING

Schwarz Excavations men's 1st division: Yeppoon Seagulls, Rockhampton Brothers, Emu Park Emus, Biloela Panthers, Norths Chargers, Woorabinda Warriors, Blackwater Crushers

JFA men's 2nd division: Rockhampton Brothers, Norths Chargers, Fitzroy-Gracemere Sharks, Woorabinda Warriors, Bremer River Turtles

NG Engraving U20 men: Fitzroy-Gracemere Sharks, Emu Park Emus, Woorabinda Warriors, Biloela Panthers, Norths Chargers

Triple M CQ women: Rockhampton Brothers, Norths Chargers, Blackwater Crushettes, Emu Park Emus

THE GAMES

Each side is required to have nine players on the field throughout the game, with unlimited interchanges allowed

All tries scored within the Rockhampton Leagues Club Bonus Zone are worth five points.

Games start at 9am on Saturday and will be played at 25-minute intervals, with the final match of the day at 8.30pm

Games start at 8.30am on Sunday, with the elimination finals from 1.05pm

The grand final schedule is U20s at 3.10pm, 2nd division men at 3.35pm, women at 4pm and 1st division men at 4.25pm

ADMISSION

$6 for adults, $2 for pensioners and children aged six to 17, kids under eight are free.

THE DRAW

Click here for the weekend's draw: https://www.rrlnines.com/blank-xoldg

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  browne park emu park emus rugby league schwarz excavations nines

How to do Eat Street the right way

EVERYTHING you need to know to get the most out of your Eat Street experience and to avoid a food coma when you’re only one stall deep.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Life changing cystic fibrosis drug to become free

Life changing cystic fibrosis drug to become free

IT'S taken 10-months of lobbying, 10,000 signatures and countless hours of lobbying, but now parents of children with cystic fibrosis have received good news.

How to deal with the Asian House Gecko plague

The Asian House Gecko.

This introduced lizard is driving readers up the wall.

REVEALED: Landry kept in dark by Defence on Shoalwater

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry with Lawson Geddes at his Couti-Outi property in the proposed Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area expansion area.

Backbencher vows to push for plan details release

Rocky developments: 6 incentive applications approved this week

CBD FRAMEWORK: An artist impression of a transport hub, which could be part of the revitalised Rockhampton CBD.

Council has granted incentives to 28 applicants

Local Partners

Katie happy to lend helping hand at Capras games

Rockhampton's Katie Vale loves rugby league, meeting new people and giving back to her community.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

No need to travel, your dream wellness retreat is right here on our doorstep

No Caption

Elaine and Green Aura team up for Pumpkin Island escape

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Why the Rocket Man won't be landing in Rockhampton

epa05642885 British singer-songwriter and composer, Sir Elton John performs in the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 22 November 2016. EPA/PAUL BERGEN

Bulletin asks the hard questions after today's big news

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

GET a sneak peek at Green Day's American Idiot The Musical as we go behind the scenes to meet the stars at a QPAC rehearsal.

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9.15pm Monday January 30* Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings pictured after their wedding on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough looks good on reality TV show.

Buderim dad rejects gay son's emotional plea for second time

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's fiance.

Son’s emotional plea rejected again by unmoved father

Conveniently Located with Not a Thing to Do

98 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Conveniently located near a multitude of schools this low maintenance home is ready for you and your family to move right on in. As you walk through the door you...

Beautiful Contemporary Home On Acreage

22 To 24 Jolinda Way, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 4 $599,000

This amazing property has a show case finish, the result is a stunning expression of family living with high ceilings, indulgent spaces enhanced by openness and...

Great Renovator on a Large Block

72 Knight Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 2 1 1 $229,000 Neg

Just listed is this great renovator or perfect for the first home buyer. Located within walking distance to Park Avenue shops, Primary schools and Park Avenue...

$299,000. BEAUTIFUL, 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME.

62 Lillypilly Avenue, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

This property is a high quality brick home with a tiled roof. Immaculate, spacious and ready to move straight into. Approximately 846m2 fenced allotment, drive in...

THESE ARE THE VIEWS FROM YOUR NEW HOME!!

28 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 3 2 $599,000...

Commanding an incredible elevated position with breathtaking views, this outstanding home on 955m squared delivers a luxurious, superbly zoned executive family...

Solid Brick Unit! Solid Income Earner!

1/37 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 1 $249,000

Welcome to this stylish townhouse situated in Kawana. Offering fantastic central location and great layout over two levels, this high set brick unit would make a...

Queenslander with kitchenette and rumpus under

28 Nicholson Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 2 $349,000

This charming Queenslander offers exactly what you would expect, tongue and groove walls, lofty high ceilings, gorgeous pine floors and character, it just feels...

5 BEDROOMS. 2 Bathrooms. 5 CAR SPACES. 3 BAY SHED.

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 5 $685,000

OWN YOUR CASTLE ON THE HILL. $685,000 Opulent, Extravagant, Grand, Palatial, Luxuriant. Abundance of Space. Breath Taking Unrestrictive Mountainous Views. 4552m2...

One Owner, Elevated Lowset Brick

28 Marina Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 1 3 $359,000

Offered for sale for the first time since being built is this well loved and beautifully maintained brick home featuring: * 3 large bedrooms all with built in...

Amazing Cool Tropical Paradise With Fabulous Spa/Lowset Brick/Stunning City Views - Only $375,000

17 Permien Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $375,000

This is definitely THE address your family will absolutley love. Breathtaking city views by day and a wonderful twinkling sea of lights by night. What an amazing...

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Rocky rentals close to the mark

For Rent sign in front of new house

Far better placed than other CQ cities

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!