Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Alleged armed robber targeted the wrong car

by ELISE WILLIAMS
14th Sep 2019 9:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE were able to hunt down an alleged robber after the car he allegedly stole was fitted with a GPS tracking device.

The 20-year-old man approached an unattended car at a Browns Plains car wash centre at around 3.30pm yesterday, police allege.

Staff confronted the man who then allegedly produced a knife and threatened them.

The man then took off in the vehicle, which was fitted with the tracking device.

Police were able to locate the vehicle and subsequently arrest the man at an address in Browns Plains.

The Regents Park man will appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday, September 16 charged with one count of armed robbery.

More Stories

armed robbery car jacking stealing

Top Stories

    Adani effect: Mackay business expanding across CQ

    premium_icon Adani effect: Mackay business expanding across CQ

    News In a significant show of confidence in the region, Mackay’s largest civil construction company has expanded into Rocky - a move that could create up to 100 local...

    Trainer faces cobalt inquiry

    premium_icon Trainer faces cobalt inquiry

    News ROCKHAMPTON trainer Ricky Vale is the latest horseman to have a horse in their care...

    Truck rollover sparks grass fire

    premium_icon Truck rollover sparks grass fire

    Breaking Truck catches alight before it rolls over into the grass on a road outside of...

    Years to recover from it

    premium_icon Years to recover from it

    News CATTLE owners with nowhere left to turn is a reality Ian faces on his travels...