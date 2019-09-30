Alleged armed taxi robber remains in custody

A MAN charged over the armed robbery of a taxi driver in Rockhampton last week remains in custody, waiting for his bail address to be checked.

Jack Vernon Beckett did not make an appearance in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Lawyer Samantha Legrady, who is representing the 20-year-old Norman Gardens man, told Magistrate Cameron Press she was still waiting for the bail address to be checked before she could proceed.

Mr Press remanded Mr Beckett in custody, to appear at 9am tomorrow.

Mr Beckett is charged with armed robbery, stealing and possessing a restricted drug.

It is alleged he punched and robbed a taxi driver in Musgrave St, Rockhampton, outside Centrelink, last Thursday before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested later that day.