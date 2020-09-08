Alleged arson house being demolished

6 Naughton St was demolished this week by Busbys House Removals.

THE South Rockhampton home which is the subject of police charges relating to alleged arson and insurance fraud is in the process of being demolished.

The Naughton St home caught fire on May 28, 2019, resulting in significant structural damage.

A week later, police charged the owner, Daniel Bromilow, now 27, with one count of arson and one count of attempted fraud.

Mr Bromilow is yet to enter a plea.

Codey and Daniel Bromilow, with their young daughter Rebekah, lost their home last year to a fire that police are treating as suspicious.

The Wandal home was demolished under direction from Rockhampton Regional Council.

Busby House Removals was awarded the tender in May for $48,950, according to council documents.

Council had authority to demolish the home due to safety concerns.

“Under the Local Government Act 2009, council has a responsibility to ensure the safety of residents and properties within the Local Government area,” said the council’s acting communities general manager Aaron Pont.

The house which was damaged in the fire.

“After the fire, the owner of the property was issued with a remedial notice, which instructed him to rectify the damage caused by the fire as the structure was unsafe.

“The owner failed to respond to the notice so under the Local Government Act, council organised works to make sure the area was safe.

“The property was deemed unrepairable and that is why it is being demolished.”

The Naughton St, Wandal, house the day after it caught fire.

Council intends to recover the demolition costs from the owner.

Police previously told media there had been a “thorough investigation” which revealed “a significant amount of evidence which showed prior planning before the arson”.

It will be alleged a large amount of accelerant was found during investigations.

The evidence, including information on Mr Bromilow’s phone, alleges there was “monetary motivations” for the committing of the arson.

The home was deemed unsafe by council.

Prior to his arrest, Mr Bromilow claimed there had been threats made against him in the weeks leading up to the fire.

Police stated at the time there was little evidence of these threats.

Mr Bromilow appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in July last year where a brief of evidence was recorded and the matter was adjourned.

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on Naughton St, Wandal.

