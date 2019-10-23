Menu
Crime

Alleged assault on mental health staff at Rockhampton Hospital

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 1:00 AM
A MAN who allegedly threatened to assault mental health staff at Rockhampton Hospital with an IV pole after he was released from prison on parole has failed to get bail.

Remo Alberto Savelli, 35, appeared dejected in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, with his wrists in handcuffs.

He is charged with two common assaults, obstructing police, stealing and damaging police property.

Police prosecution applied to have Savelli appear in court handcuffed due to his “unpredictable behaviour”.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said a mental health report stated Savelli was presenting with “acute psychotic symptoms”.

She said Savelli, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and anti-social behaviour, had received his medication before court.

The court heard Savelli, who lives in a hotel room, has a 17-page criminal record.

The alleged hospital incidents took place on July 6, 2019 and the alleged stealing involved taking $18 worth of food on October 18.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the assaults were significant allegations.

“I’m most concerned with the threat to mental health staff with an IV pole,” he said.

Mr Clarke added that it allegedly took place immediately after Savelli was released from prison on parole.

He said the allegations included being “very violent” towards a mental health “person”.

Savelli’s bail application was rejected and the charges will be mentioned in court on November 12. He has other charges to be mentioned on October 31.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

