A verbal argument reportedly turned physical on the riverbank in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to Quay Street, near the Denham Street intersection, for an alleged assault at 1.20am.

Paramedics treated a female patient in her 30s for facial injuries.

She was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

It is believed the pair were known to each other.

No police charges have been laid at this stage.