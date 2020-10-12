Menu
Michael Gerring, 20, Dre Christopher Murphy, 18 and Amy Lorraine Carlin, 22, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday for assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company after an incident in Noosa on August 26. Picture: Supplied/Laura Pettigrew
Crime

Alleged attackers in court over violent assault

Laura Pettigrew
lucy rutherford
and
12th Oct 2020 5:00 PM
A group who police allege violently assaulted a good Samaritan who pulled over to help a man lying across the road in Noosa have faced court.

Dre Christopher Murphy, 18, Amy Lorraine Carlin, 22, and Michael Gerring, 20, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday after an incident in Noosa on August 26.

They were each charged with assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and in company.

The Daily previously reported the group allegedly punched and kicked a 46-year-old-man after he pulled over when he saw someone lying across the road at the Noosa Bus Shelter.

Ms Carlin's lawyer Charlotte Allen said they would be requesting a statement from the complainant and eyewitness and asked for an adjournment for case conferencing.

Her matter was adjourned until November 2.

Duty lawyer Michael Robinson, who represented Mr Gerring asked for a four-week adjournment.

Mr Gerring was also charged with wilful damage and applied for legal aid.

The matter was adjourned until November 9.

Duty lawyer Rachel Holland also asked for Mr Murphy's case to be adjourned.

Magistrate Rod Madsen granted the request and adjourned the matter to November 5.

