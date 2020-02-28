Menu
Violence at nightclubs.
Crime

Alleged bikie gang trio charged after nightclub fight

by Judith Kerr
28th Feb 2020 3:22 PM

THREE men, believed to have links with a bikie gang, have been charged after a fight outside a Fortitute Valley nightclub early on Sunday.

Police said the trio was involved in a fight in Ann St just after 3.15am when a man was violently assaulted and taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital with facial injuries.

All three were charged with offences linked to fighting in public places and have been banned from the nightclub area in Fortitude Valley.

One of the men, a 31-year-old man from Newstead, was also charged with failing to take reasonable care with a syringe and possessing dangerous drugs.

A 29-year-old from Logan was also charged with having dangerous drugs and breaching a domestic violence order.

They are due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 23.

Police said they believed all three were members of the Comanchero gang.

State Crime Command Detective Superintendent Roger Lowe said the arrests were part of continued efforts to crackdown on violence and intimidation.

