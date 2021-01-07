Menu
Two alleged members of the Comancheros Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, including one senior member, have been arrested following a violent attack.
Crime

Alleged bikies charged with violent restaurant attack

by Elise Williams
7th Jan 2021 10:07 AM
TWO men, accused of being alleged members of the Comancheros, have been arrested following a violent attack in an inner city Brisbane restaurant.

The 32-year-old alleged secretary of the Brisbane chapter of Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) Comancheros, and a 36-year-old alleged Comanchero associate, were raided by detectives from Taskforce Maxima yesterday, following the December 20 incident.

Police allege early on the morning of Sunday, December 20, the pair approached two men as they waited for a lift inside an Ann St bar.

"After a brief conversation the men attacked, repeatedly punching and kicking the pair unconscious before fleeing," a statement from the Queensland Police Service said.

Police yesterday conducted two search warrants in Morningside and Forest Lake where the men were arrested and each charged with affray.

Police allege both men are members of the Brisbane Comancheros Outlaw Motorcycle Club.

They are due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 19, while investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward.

Policelink: 131444

