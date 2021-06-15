Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jodi Louise Nuske leaves Noosa Magistrates Court in August 2019. She has now been committed to trial for fraud.
Jodi Louise Nuske leaves Noosa Magistrates Court in August 2019. She has now been committed to trial for fraud.
Crime

Alleged Bistro C restaurant fraudster to stand trial

Aisling Brennan
15th Jun 2021 12:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Coast woman accused of stealing a significant amount of money from her employer will face trial later this year.

Jodi Louise Nuske, 43, is charged with fraud after dishonestly gaining financial advantage by an employee between $30,000 and $100,000.

Police allege she stole the money from Bistro C in Hastings St while she was in control of company accounts between May 31, 2013 and January 1, 2017.

Jodi Louise Nuske leaves Noosa Magistrates Court with lawyer Adam Magill in August 2019. She has now been committed to trial for fraud.
Jodi Louise Nuske leaves Noosa Magistrates Court with lawyer Adam Magill in August 2019. She has now been committed to trial for fraud.

Police arrested the Noosaville woman in July 2019 after the business owner reported alleged financial discrepancies in 2017.

Ms Nuske was committed to stand trial when her matter was briefly mentioned in Maroochydore District Court on Monday, June 14.

DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards
Teens allegedly rob Mooloolaba shop, flee in stolen car

The trial will start on September 13, more than two years after her initial arrest.

Ms Nuske is yet to enter any formal plea and remains on bail.

fraud allegations maroochydore district court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $85K shade shelter installed at North Rocky park

        Premium Content $85K shade shelter installed at North Rocky park

        Council News The park was closed for several weeks during construction.

        Police issue missing child alert for 12 yo boy

        Police issue missing child alert for 12 yo boy

        News He was last seen in the vicinity of Park Street, Yeppoon around 3.30pm on Friday...

        WATCH LIVE: St Brendan’s V Shalom in Payne Cup, Cowboys comp

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE: St Brendan’s V Shalom in Payne Cup, Cowboys comp

        Rugby League Qld schoolboys rugby league: Catch the two games live on this website.

        Two crashes on the same CQ highway stretch on the same day

        Premium Content Two crashes on the same CQ highway stretch on the same day

        News The truck driver was able to free himself from the vehicle