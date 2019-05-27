Home of alleged 'body in freezer' murder victim robbed

WATCHFUL neighbours spotted intruders at a Goodna home whose owner had allegedly been murdered some weeks earlier.

They snapped a photo, took the vehicle's registration number, and called police to the scene.

An Ipswich court heard that investigating police officers tracked the vehicle to a business in Redbank Plains which led to an interview with Aaron Taylor.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Aaron Stuart Taylor, 30, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling and stealing at Goodna on Monday, April 16.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Dave Shelton told the court the property was the scene of considerable police attention and media interest.

"The location is where a recent homicide took place. There was extensive media coverage," Snr Const Shelton said.

He told the court that on April 16 police received a phone call at 4.45pm about a possible burglary.

A witness told police they saw male and a female enter the property at 10am.

"They appeared to have entered and load property from the address into a motor vehicle. And what appeared to be a telescope," Snr Const Shelton said.

"They took registration details and took a photo of the male near the vehicle."

From the registration details the vehicle was traced to a business complex at Eagle St in Redbank Plains.

The user of the vehicle was identified, police believing he looked similar to the man photographed.

The man at first told police he had no involvement, then saying he'd simply been "helping a girl he didn't know move property from a house".

He claimed not to have entered the Parker St house.

Police viewed text messages on his mobile phone between him and a friend. One said he'd helped a girl move and "I don't know her name".

Another said "delete all conversations".

Taylor said the person he was texting knew the female he'd helped on April 16.

Snr Const Shelton said a forensic examination found Taylor's fingerprints inside the house near a television.

It is not known if Taylor was aware the property was the a part of a homicide investigation and there is no suggestion of a connection between Taylor and the homicide investigation.

Magistrate David Shepherd sentenced Taylor to a 12 month probation order.

Although not disclosed in the courtroom, the only known homicide at Goodna that attracted plenty of media coverage was that of retired maths teacher David Thornton.

Mr Thornton's remains were found stuffed inside a freezer that had been buried in his backyard at Parker St.

A man has since been charged with his murder.