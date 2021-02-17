Alleged border jumper’s court request

Diana Lasu (left) and Olivia Muranga (right) were part of a trio charged with fraud and producing false or misleading documents after re-entering Queensland from Victoria in 2020.

Diana Lasu (left) and Olivia Muranga (right) were part of a trio charged with fraud and producing false or misleading documents after re-entering Queensland from Victoria in 2020.

One of three Brisbane women charged with breaching COVID border orders after travelling back to Queensland from Melbourne last year has requested to have her case heard separately.

Diana Lasu, 21, Olivia Muranga, 20, and Haja Timbo, 21, were accused of lying to border authorities upon their return to the Sunshine State in July 2020.

Melbourne was grappling with a second wave of the virus and implementing lockdown measures at the time.

Following their return, Ms Muranga, 20, and Ms Lasu, 21, tested positive to coronavirus after spending days in the community and returning to work.

Ms Timbo did not contract the virus.

Olivia Muranga (centre) has requested her case for allegedly breaching border declarations be heard separately from that of her two co-accused. Picture: Peter Wallis

Lawyers for all three women appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday where the cases were listed for mention.

None of the women attended court.

On Monday, Ms Muranga's lawyer Linda Cho asked the court for her client to have a separate plea hearing as there were "different factual circumstances" between the co-accused women.

"They are not co-jointly charged," Ms Cho told the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

Her case was listed for a lengthy plea hearing on April 15.

Ms Lasu and Ms Timbo will return to court on March 26 for lengthy plea hearings, the court heard.

Ms Lasu's lawyer Zac Reinke requested she appear on the same date as Ms Timbo.

The trio was each charged with one count of fraud and one count of producing false or misleading documents after re-entering the state.

But the court heard last month prosecutors would drop the fraud charge against Ms Timbo and that she intended to plead guilty to producing false documents.

Originally published as Alleged border jumper's court request