Alleged brazen DV attack in front of family and friends

AN ALLEGED domestic violence offender is accused of brazenly, repeatedly punching his partner and hitting her with a bottle in front of family and friends.

The man, 19, was supported in court on July 14 by two aunties as he made a bail application after being charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one of contravening a domestic violence order.

The Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard the man intended to plead guilty to the charges, however the nature of the offending meant it had to be dealt with as a long plea, which was set down for July 27.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said they were very serious offences including an incident on July 4 where the defendant allegedly punched the victim in the head and hit her with a bottle, which was witnessed by family and friends.

He granted bail given the defendant’s lack of history and the bail address being hours away from the alleged victim.