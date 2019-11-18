Alleged car thief nabbed after evading police

EVADE POLICE: A stolen car with fake number plates was chased by police in the early hours of Saturday.

POLICE charged a 28-year-old Rockhampton man following a dangerous driving incident in North Rockhampton in the early hours of Saturday.

The pursuit began after a stolen vehicle was sighted by police driving with false registration plates.

When they attempted to intercept, the vehicle evaded police a number of times, fleeing at high speed before it was located it a short time later.

Police observed two men running from the vehicle and called the Rockhampton Dog Squad to the scene.

One of the men was located a short distance away hiding in the grass.

He was charged with a total of eight offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle and unlawful use of motor vehicle.

The man appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Police are making further inquiries to identify the second man in the vehicle and are appealing for information from the public.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902270374