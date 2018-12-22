Menu
Environment

Alleged car thieves to spend Christmas behind bars

Michael Nolan
by
21st Dec 2018 5:32 PM
TWO alleged car thieves, including a 13-year-old boy, will spend Christmas in custody after they were refused bail in the Warwick Magistrates Court today.

Grant Stephen Lloyd Higgins, 21, is charged with stealing a Toyota Camry from a Wattle Ave address on December 19-20.

He was also remanded for a number of outstanding offences dating from September.

They include causing wilful damage, obstructing police and two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Mr Higgins will be held in custody until his next court appearance on January 31.

A 13-year-old Warwick boy is facing 17 charges and was refused bail in the Warwick Children's Court today.

They include five counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts unlawful entry to motor vehicles, three counts of dangerous driving, on count of burglary, three stealing offences and other traffic related offences.

The boy will be held until his next Children's Court appearance on January 10. His charges related to a stolen a black Mazda CX5 from Toowoomba, a silver Mercedes from Lismore, and a white Kia Carnival, a blue Holden Crewman dual-cab ute and a white LDV station wagon from Warwick.

Police from Toowoomba and Gatton also arrested an 18-year-old Toowoomba man and a 21-year-old Toowoomba man in connection to the thefts.

The 18-year-old appeared in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today facing 25 charges, including several counts of burglary and unlawful use of motor vehicles from both Toowoomba and Warwick areas. Police allege he played a role in stealing 10 cars in recent weeks

The 22-year-old also appeared in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on 11 charges, including breaching bail and car unlawful use of a motorcycle.

car theft crime toowoomba police warwick childrens court warwick magisrates court warwick police
Warwick Daily News

