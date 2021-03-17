Alleged carjacker’s girlfriend fronts court for first time

The girlfriend of an alleged carjacker has fronted court for the first time for her role in the incident.

The girlfriend of a man accused of stealing a woman's car at knifepoint has been charged for her alleged role in the incident.

It is alleged Jamika Leabrae Lawton was a passenger in the car and that she took property.

In February this year a woman was allegedly threatened with a knife while sitting in her Toyota LandCruiser about 10.30am at Mount Pleasant Centre.

Dillon Alexanda Coulton was arrested and charged with six offences in relation to the incident including armed robbery, three counts of evasion, disqualified driving and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Because of the woman's link to the police prosecutions unit the case will be handled by Whitsunday Magistrate James Morton.

Both Mackay magistrates declared a conflict of interest.

Ms Lawton's case was briefly mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court on Monday for the first time when she was formally charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing a Prada Sunglasses case between February 23 and 26, 2021.

She said she needed two weeks to seek legal advice.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer said her case needed to be adjourned to the same date as her co-accused before Mr Morton.

Matters were listed for late April.

