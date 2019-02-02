Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Alleged child abuser may have 'pushed it out of his mind'

2nd Feb 2019 6:00 AM

A MAN accused of indecent acts he allegedly carried out on his daughter about 40 years ago told her in a phone call that he didn't recall the incidents and may have "pushed it out of his mind".

Part of the phone call was to a jury who is to determine if the man, 72, is guilty or not guilty of the alleged offences.

The man has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 in the Rockhampton District Court this week.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack replayed the video recording of the phone call made by the daughter at a police station when she confronted her father about the allegations.

The allegations include four incidents the woman can put dates too, along with 'regular occurring behaviour' including watching her shower, fondling her at the kitchen table and remarks about her breasts in front of others.

The four specific incidents alleged include one where she had hopped into bed with her parents and he touch her breasts and vagina, another where forced her to perform oral sex and another where he "was teaching her how to kiss boys".

Mr Slack said the defendant, during the confrontation call, did not deny the allegations and downplayed his conduct.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said this was a case of word against word and raised the point the mother didn't hear the defendant call out "come back here, we were having fun" as alleged by the complainant to have occured when she left the bed.

The trial continues on Monday.

