Alleged Christmas Day armed robber faces court

Paul James Rodney ­Ketchup appeared in ­Rockhampton Magistrates Court charged with one count each of enter premises with ­intent and armed robbery.

Police allege about 2am Christmas Day, the 21-year-old entered a service station on Yaamba Road and produced a knife before demanding cash and tobacco.

He then allegedly left the service ­station on foot down Boland Street in a westerly ­direction.

No one was physically hurt in the incident.

Police arrested and charged Mr Ketchup in relation to the armed ­robbery later that day.

Lawyer Brendan Gimbert made no application for bail for Mr Ketchup and ordered a brief of evidence.

Magistrate Mark Morrow noted the armed robbery charge would need to be dealt with in a higher court.

The matter was adjourned to February 12, 2020, for ­committal mention hearing.