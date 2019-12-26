Menu
Paul James Rodney Ketchup appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court charged with the alleged armed robbery of a Park Avenue service station early Christmas morning.
News

Alleged Christmas Day armed robber faces court

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
26th Dec 2019 11:49 AM
AN ALLEGED armed robber faced court yesterday after targeting a Park Avenue service station early Christmas morning.

Paul James Rodney ­Ketchup appeared in ­Rockhampton Magistrates Court charged with one count each of enter premises with ­intent and armed robbery.

Police allege about 2am Christmas Day, the 21-year-old entered a service station on Yaamba Road and produced a knife before demanding cash and tobacco.

He then allegedly left the service ­station on foot down Boland Street in a westerly ­direction.

No one was physically hurt in the incident.

Police arrested and charged Mr Ketchup in relation to the armed ­robbery later that day.

Lawyer Brendan Gimbert made no application for bail for Mr Ketchup and ordered a brief of evidence.

Magistrate Mark Morrow noted the armed robbery charge would need to be dealt with in a higher court.

The matter was adjourned to February 12, 2020, for ­committal mention hearing.

armed robbery tmbcourt tmbcrime
