Alleged Christmas Day armed robber faces court
AN ALLEGED armed robber faced court yesterday after targeting a Park Avenue service station early Christmas morning.
Paul James Rodney Ketchup appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court charged with one count each of enter premises with intent and armed robbery.
Police allege about 2am Christmas Day, the 21-year-old entered a service station on Yaamba Road and produced a knife before demanding cash and tobacco.
He then allegedly left the service station on foot down Boland Street in a westerly direction.
No one was physically hurt in the incident.
Police arrested and charged Mr Ketchup in relation to the armed robbery later that day.
Lawyer Brendan Gimbert made no application for bail for Mr Ketchup and ordered a brief of evidence.
Magistrate Mark Morrow noted the armed robbery charge would need to be dealt with in a higher court.
The matter was adjourned to February 12, 2020, for committal mention hearing.