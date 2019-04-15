Alleged cocaine runner faces music over driving offence

Cocaine and cash seized during arrest at Rockhampton Airport.

A WOMAN alleged to have flown into Rockhampton with $10,000 of cocaine has pleaded guilty in court to an outstanding driving offence.

Ayse Yasmin Guldur pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of driving while disqualified.

She had been arrested at the Rockhampton Airport late last month and charged with possessing the cocaine and money suspected to have come from drug sales.

The charges for the drug matters were adjourned until June 12 with defence lawyer Doug Winning indicating there was some dispute over the allegations.

Meanwhile, Guldur was disqualified from driving for two years and fined $750 for driving disqualified at Surfers Paradise on April 9, 2017 at 10.10pm.

The court heard Guldur told Gold Coast police she had driven from The Vibe Hotel to Thomas Drive, Surfers Paradise, to visit a friend and feared walking alone at night.