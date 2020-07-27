Alleged CQ torturer lured victim by threats of a ‘hot shot’

A WOMAN allegedly subjected to a two-hour prolonged torture and assault attack in a Central Queensland town in 2018 is expected to tell a jury her story tomorrow.

Vernon Larry Douglas Hamilton pleaded not guilty in Rockhampton District Court today to one count each of torture, assault occasioning bodily harm, choking, common assault and assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said it would be alleged the victim, Lauren, was dating Mr Hamilton’s brother when the defendant threatened to give her a “hot shot” – a lethal dose of drugs – if she didn’t break up with his brother and date himself.

Ms Lawrence said a week after Lauren entered a relationship with the defendant, it was alleged he began being violent towards her.

She said the violence climaxed on November 28, 2018, when the alleged offences of torture and assaults took place during a prolonged alleged assault on Lauren at a Theodore residence.

“Lauren thought he was going to kill her,” Ms Lawrence told the jury during her opening statement today.

She said the defendant was accused of punching her in the head and body, along with elbowing her.

Ms Lawrence said Mr Hamilton was then accused of taking off his leather belt, wrapping it around the victim’s neck and tightening it until she lost consciousness.

She said it was alleged when Lauren regained consciousness, the belt would be loosened and Mr Hamilton would repeatedly tighten again until she lost consciousness, during the two-hour alleged torture attack.

Ms Lawrence said Mr Hamilton was accused of telling Lauren he would kill her, chop her up, wrap her up in chicken wire and dump her in the creek.

Ms Lawrence said Lauren will allege Mr Hamilton also threatened to kill her family, who he knew.

She said the allegations included Lauren attempting to leave the room and escape, with Mr Hamilton allegedly responding by punching her in the knee, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

Ms Lawrence said Mr Hamilton was accused of taking a piece of broken glass from a broken cupboard and cutting the woman’s inner thigh, while threatening to cut her from her groin to her throat.

“That he would chop her up,” she said.

“She considered jumping from a window, appreciating she may well seriously injure herself because that’s how much she thought she needed to escape.”

Ms Lawrence said Lauren will allege Mr Hamilton took another brother’s medication and fell asleep.

“After she (allegedly) made certain that he was in fact asleep, she fled and ran to the police station,” she said.

Ms Lawrence said the officer Lauren saw that night would testify in the trial and would allege when he checked the house, he found the defendant asleep in a bed and no one else was at the house.

She said the police officer will allege they found a belt in the backyard matching the description Lauren gave, along with broken glass at the residence.

Ms Lawrence said the jury will be shown Lauren’s alleged injuries, including black eyes, marks to her throat and cuts inside her thigh.

The trial continues tomorrow.