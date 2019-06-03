Retail worker's heart 'bruised' by alleged thief's punch

A MAN suspected of trying to walk out of a Myer store with $1000 worth of designer T-shirts has been charged by police after he allegedly punched a female shop assistant hard enough to bruise her heart when she tried to intervene.

Police arrested the 23-year-old Carseldine man on Thursday night - within hours of the assault - after cameras at Westfield North Lakes assisted in identifying the alleged offender.

A police spokeswoman alleged the man entered the store and filled a bag with designer brand clothing - believed to be Tommy Hilfiger T-shirts - and attempted to leave without paying.

A 54-year-old woman, believed to be a store employee, attempted to intervene but the man allegedly punched her in the chest, dropping the shirts in the process.

The assault caused chest pain, which worsened until the woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition with a bruised heart.

A man was arrested on Oakey Flat Rd at nearby Narangba at 10 o'clock that night after the centre's CCTV cameras were used to track the suspect's movements to a vehicle.

He was charged with entering a premises with intent to commit and indictable offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He appeared before the Caboolture Magistrates Court today and was remanded in custody.