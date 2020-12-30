Alleged domestic violence offender applies for bail

The defendant applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 15. Picture: Contributed

A man accused of multiple breaches of a domestic order has applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, appeared in court on December 15 charged with three counts of contravening a domestic violence order and one count of driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford was opposed to bail being granted to the defendant.

He said on multiple occasions the defendant allegedly harassed the victim and on one occasion barged them and opened his car door on them.

“This is not of good behaviour,” he said.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson argued his client allegedly displayed low-level violent behaviour, with no lasting injury to the victim nor any threat to use a weapon.

Mr Robertson said the matters were to take a certain course, however there was to be some negotiation surrounding the facts of some of the charges.

He said his client would be at risk of serving too much time on remand than what would be ordered by the court.

He said the risk of his client committing further offences or failing to appear could be reduced through bail conditions.

Magistrate Cameron Press said, if convicted, the defendant was unlikely to face a term of actual imprisonment.

Mr Press warned the defendant there would be no contact with the victim from now until the matters were finalised.

The defendant was granted bail with conditions and his matter was adjourned to January 28.