Representatives of Anglo American Coal and BHP assisted Moranbah Police in promoting the issue of fatigue driving on December 22.
Representatives of Anglo American Coal and BHP assisted Moranbah Police in promoting the issue of fatigue driving on December 22.
News

Alleged drink driver busted at safety awareness pit stop

Kristen Booth
23rd Dec 2020 10:08 AM
An Eton man was allegedly drink driving near Moranbah on Tuesday morning.

The 47-year-old man was intercepted by police who were carrying out static road side breath tests.

He returned a positive RBT and later allegedly recorded a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of .073.

The man’s drivers licence was immediately suspended for 24 hours and he was issued a notice to appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on January 14.

The static RBT site was part of a joint initiative between police and local industries to raise awareness of driver fatigue.

Representatives of Anglo American Coal and BHP assisted Moranbah police in road check points combining RBT’s and roadside drug tests (RDT) with fatigue questions and breakfast.

Sergeant Nigel Dalton said police maintained control of the site and once a negative breath test was provided by an intercepted driver, the local representatives asked some questions about fatigue driving.

Representatives of Anglo American Coal and BHP assisted Moranbah Police in raising awareness of drivers fatigue.
Representatives of Anglo American Coal and BHP assisted Moranbah Police in raising awareness of drivers fatigue.

Drivers were offered a fatigue pack with items including fruit, water and face masks and free hot breakfast rolls were given out.

Police will analyse the information received from drivers to provide further education in the future.

“This joint initiative was a great way to show the community that road safety really is everyone’s responsibility and remind drivers of the fatal five,” Sgt Dalton said.

“More of these joint RBT sites are planned in western area of the Mackay District.”

Central Queensland News

