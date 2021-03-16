Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Caloundra man who crashed his car on Friday has been charged with drink driving. Picture: File
A Caloundra man who crashed his car on Friday has been charged with drink driving. Picture: File
Crime

Alleged drink driver crashes at four times the limit

Maddie Manwaring
16th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Caloundra man who blew more than four times the limit was also driving without a licence when he crashed his car on Friday, police have alleged.

Kawana police officer-in-charge Mark Cordwell said the 34-year-old Little Mountain man was arrested after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed at about 8pm.

Senior Sergeant Cordwell said the man's vehicle sustained moderate damage after it crashed into a parked car near Oceanic Drive in Warana.

Developer doubles down in CBD with new $10m building

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription to win

"The second car sustained substantial damage, making it undriveable," he said.

Sergeant Cordwell said police would allege the man had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.206, more than four times the legal limit.

The man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of liquor, driving on a suspended licence and failing to fulfil his duties following a traffic crash.

He is due to appear in Caloundra Magistrates Court on April 13.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

alleged drink driver caloundra magistrates court car crash kawana police station
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miner sues coal companies for $4.2m over black lung disease

        Premium Content Miner sues coal companies for $4.2m over black lung disease

        News The 62 year old now has a reduced life expectancy and permanent disability.

        Drink-driver bypassed interlock device, sensed by dog squad

        Premium Content Drink-driver bypassed interlock device, sensed by dog squad

        Crime Not only was Kenneth Backo detected drink-driving by the dog squad, he also...

        LETTERS: Are you suffering the ‘Celtic curse’?

        Premium Content LETTERS: Are you suffering the ‘Celtic curse’?

        Opinion Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        Rocky band to headline Winton music festival

        Premium Content Rocky band to headline Winton music festival

        Music Jeremy Marou said the festival was one of his favourites.