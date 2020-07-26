Alleged drug offender breaches bail with further offending

Daniel Gregory Borresen appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court, charged with three new alleged offences he committed while on bail for similar offending.

Daniel Gregory Borresen appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court, charged with three new alleged offences he committed while on bail for similar offending.

AN ACCUSED drug offender was granted bail after a magistrate declared he was at risk of spending too much time in custody and further offending could be managed through “wide” conditions.

Daniel Gregory Borresen appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 23, charged with three new alleged offences he committed while on bail for similar offending.

Borresen was charged with one count each of possess dangerous drugs, possess property suspected of having been acquired for the purpose of a drug offence and possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under the drug misuse act.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford was opposed to Borresen being granted bail.

Mr Rumford argued Borresen had committed the offences while on bail for like offending and there were no conditions that could stop him from reoffending.

“Police have great concerns that if granted bail, which the defendant is already on for serious drug offences, he will continue to commit further offences,” he said.

“There are no conditions your honour can impose that can stop the defendant from reoffending.”

Borresen’s defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client would be contesting the new charges and a period in custody could expose him to spending too much time behind bars.

Mr Robertson said the risk of his client committing further offences could be managed through conditions.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale agreed with Mr Robertson that Borresen was at risk of spending too much time in custody if his bail were to be revoked.

Ms Beckinsale granted Borreson bail with conditions, which she said would mitigate the risk of him committing further offences.

The conditions were he live at his home address with a curfew, report to police weekly, must not consume illicit drugs, submit to drug testing and hand over his mobile phone for inspection.

His matter was adjourned to September 2 for mention.