Detectives allegedly found a large sum of money and marijuana while searching a vehicle in Central Queensland.
Crime

Alleged drug pusher uncovered in roadside bust

Janessa Ekert
27th Mar 2020 2:42 PM
AN EIMEO man will front court on charges of allegedly peddling marijuana after a police roadside drug bust in Central Queensland.

On March 27, Moranbah detectives stopped a vehicle travelling west on the Peak Downs Highway, between Moranbah and Clermont.

The driver, a 60-year-old man, was detained while the vehicle was searched.

As a result detectives of the Criminal Investigation Branch allegedly found a large sum of money and 3.74 kilograms of marijuana, which had been divided into 13 packages.

The man was arrested and charged with supplying dangerous drugs, aggravated possession and other drug-related offences.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Feldman said this was a great outcome from information, received anonymously through the community, which allowed police to take action against a drug related crime.

“These crimes have a detrimental effect on our community and will not be tolerated,” Det Sgt Feldman said.

The man will appear in the Moranbah Magistrates Court on July 30.

