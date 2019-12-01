Menu
Police have charged a man with drink driving after he crashed his car into an Innes Park house last night.
Crime

Man allegedly so drunk he drove into a house

Zachary O'Brien
1st Dec 2019 10:31 AM | Updated: 3:57 PM
A MAN who allegedly drove his car with a blood-alcohol content of 0.152 mounted a gutter and crashed into a house at Innes Park last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the white Holden Commodore was travelling south on the Esplanade at Innes Park, before mounting a gutter, hitting a power pole, crashing through a letter box and fence and coming to a stop on the veranda of a nearby house.

A 37-year-old Coral Cove man has been charged with drink driving and had his licence suspended.

Paramedics were called to the scene and assessed one patient who declined QAS services.

