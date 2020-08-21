Menu
News

Alleged DV offender allowed to reside near victim

kaitlyn smith
21st Aug 2020 11:00 AM
AN alleged domestic violence offender has been granted bail to return and reside in the same community where one of his alleged victims lives.

The 22-year-old man has been granted bail to take up a three-month residency at Woorabinda’s Mimosa Creek Healing Centre.

The defendant appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he applied for bail.

Police Prosecutor Jessica King said officers attended a Woorabinda address after complaints a woman had allegedly been physically assaulted by the defendant.

She said witnesses reported shouting before he allegedly struck the victim, leaving a laceration on her forehead.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale heard the defendant had been offered the opportunity to undertake bail while living with his aunt and uncle in Rockhampton.

However, shortly before the hearing a representative from the rehab centre confirmed it had an available position.

Ms King raised the prosecution’s concerns over the site’s security, saying its location could pose possible threats to the victim.

She said due to the defendant’s two existing DVOs, he posed an “unacceptable risk.”

The matter was stood down while the defence addressed worries over the centre’s policies.

Magistrate Beckinsale said the opportunity to attend the healing centre could end a life of crime for the man.

Bail was granted under a number of conditions including random drugs and alcohol tests, with the defendant prohibited from contacting his alleged victims.

The matter is set to reappear in court on September 14.

domestic violence orders mimosa healing centre rockhampton magistrates woorabinda aboriginal shire council
