Alleged DV offender banned from returning to Rocky

A 40-year-old male has been released on bail in relation to domestic violence charges.

A MAN charged with assaulting a woman, believed to be his partner, has been told he cannot return to Rockhampton, unless for court, under a number of strict bail conditions.

The 40-year-old defendant appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 18, seeking bail for three charges relating to domestic violence.

He will face one count each of contravening a police protection notice, common assault and threatening violence/discharge firearms or other act at night.

Police Prosecutor Madison Kurtz said officers first responded to a Rockhampton address on the evening of August 15 after a woman was allegedly injured at the hands of the defendant.

She said investigations surrounding a further charge relating to strangulation were also still underway.

The 40-year-old man must not leave Brisbane under strict bail conditions.

Defence lawyers for the accused requested the man be granted bail to reside at his mother’s home in Brisbane’s west.

Under proposed strict bail conditions, the defendant would be subject to random drug and alcohol tests and daily check-ins at Sherwood Police Station.

He would also prohibited from leaving Brisbane and contacting the alleged victim.

Ms Kurtz said police prosecutors strongly opposed the bail application, labelling the man an “unacceptable risk.”

She added officers were also concerned due to the intended bail address being listed in a potential COVID-19 risk area.

She said the defendant’s mother currently worked from home and was self-isolating for personal safety reasons.

The matter was stood down for a brief time by Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

Resuming a short time later, it was confirmed the man would be granted bail under a total of six conditions.

The matter was adjourned and will return to Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 15.