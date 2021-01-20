Alleged DV offender denies punching victim in head

The defendant applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11. FILE PHOTO

An alleged domestic violence offender has been refused bail in court after allegedly punching his victim in the head.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11.

The defendant was charged with one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton was opposed to bail being granted to the defendant.

The court heard the defendant allegedly ran up to the victim and punched her in the head.

An altercation was then alleged to have taken place.

Sgt Dalton said the defendant and victim had been in an on-and-off relationship for seven years where violence was allegedly frequent.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client would be contesting the charge.

Ms Legrady said her client claimed the victim came after him and punched him.

She said her client claimed he did not punch the victim.

She said both her client and the victim had been drinking alcohol and her client was concerned about the victim’s statement, which he claimed was given while she was intoxicated.

She said her client would agree to residential, reporting and no alcohol conditions.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said the defendant had a history of breaching bail conditions and contravening domestic violence orders.

Mr Schubert said he was concerned if released on bail the defendant would commit further offences and endanger the safety and wellbeing of the victim.

He refused to grant the defendant bail.

The defendant was remanded in custody with the matter adjourned to February 24.

