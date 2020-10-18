Alleged DV offender threatens to kill partner and himself

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 12, charged with multiple domestic violence offences. Picture: Supplied

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 12, charged with multiple domestic violence offences. Picture: Supplied

A CENTRAL Queensland man applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday after allegedly contravening multiple domestic violence orders, including threatening to kill his partner and himself.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, was charged with two counts each of contravening a domestic violence order and failing to appear, as well as one count each of enter dwelling and commit indictable offence, breach of bail condition and contravening a police protection notice.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client intended to plead guilty to the seven charges.

Ms Legrady said her client was starting to see a councillor at headspace and a mental health liaison officer.

She said her client was looking to reside at a different address while gaining assistance and support to not only benefit himself, but also the relationship.

“He is keen to see that back on track and become quite a good relationship,” she said.

“He accepts he needs assistance for his actions and will be seeking help when he is released from custody.”

She said her client’s bail conditions could include he reside at a hostel, report to police and a curfew be put in place.

Police prosecutor Jess King was opposed to bail being granted to the defendant.

Ms King said the first contravention offence was from January, where the victim was the defendant’s partner.

She said it involved a prolonged argument where the defendant allegedly verbally abused the victim and made threats to kill himself.

She said he hit himself in the face with his fists, wrapped his shirt around his neck and allegedly told the victim one day he would kill her.

She said the victim locked herself in a bathroom and armed herself with a pair of scissors before the defendant forcibly gained entry to the room, took the scissors from her and stabbed himself in the leg three times.

Ms King said the other two contravention of domestic violence order offences related to two separate victims.

She said he was again allegedly aggressive towards his partner over a prolonged period; however, no actual violence was alleged.

She said he also allegedly made threats towards his mother, who was the second victim.

The court heard he, along with at least two other people, also allegedly forced entry to another person’s home.

Ms King said the defendant allegedly ripped the victim’s screen door off to provide incentive for them to open the door.

She said one of the other offenders was carrying a baseball bat and allegedly struck the victim to the arm.

She said there were no conditions that could be imposed that could manage the risk the defendant posed of committing further offences, failing to appear and endangering the safety of the victim.

Magistrate Jason Schubert agreed with the prosecution and refused to grant the defendant bail.

He was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned to November 20 for a long plea.