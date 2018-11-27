Menu
Liam Christensen was charged with habitual consorting after he fell from the Kangaroo Point cliffs in Brisbane while he was with two men in July 2017. (AAP Image/Renae Droop)
Crime

Ex Bandido bikie charged after cliff fall

by Nicholas McElroy
27th Nov 2018 1:32 PM
AN ALLEGED former Bandidos bikie has become the second person convicted under new Queensland habitual consorting laws.

Liam Andrew Christensen, 21, pleaded guilty to habitually consorting with habitual offenders in the Southport Magistrates Court today.

He was fined $200.

Police prosecutor Josie Salzman told the court Christensen received two warnings for consorting before he was charged.

Ms Salzman said the first warning involved Christensen falling off the Kangaroo Point cliffs in Brisbane while he was with two men in July 2017.

She did not go into any further detail about the fall.

She said the facts of the case had been "significantly reduced" and only one other person had been convicted of the offence in the state.

Ms Salzman said the charge had a maximum penalty of three years prison but submitted a small fine was in range.

Defence lawyer Corey Cullen said the laws introduced in March last year were heavy-handed.

"He's been caught by virtue of draconian legislation," Mr Cullen said.

He said Christensen spent nine months recovering from a brain injury after falling down the cliff and spent two nights in the Southport Watchhouse after he was charged in July.

 

. Mr Christensen is an alleged former member of the Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang. Picture: CHRIS KIDD
Mr Cullen said Christensen was a young father and working for a which makes fencing and balustrades.

Magistrate Gary Finger told Christensen he had two warnings about consorting with habitual offenders before he was charged.

Mr Finger said the court's needed to deter his behaviour.

He fined Christensen $200.

bandido bikies consorting

    Local Partners