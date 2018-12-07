Menu
Crime

Alleged Fraser Coast top meth dealer refused bail

Annie Perets
by
6th Dec 2018 5:55 PM
JUST months after he was released on parole for drug offences, Daryl David Hall was allegedly busted running a major meth operation.  

The 31-year-old was arrested in June on the back of a major police sting codenamed Papa Berry and has remained in custody since then.  

On Thursday, a bail application was made on his behalf in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.   Police allege Mr Hall was a top player in an illegal business responsible for majority of the Fraser Coast's ice supply.  

He is charged with drug trafficking and other related charges.   

During the bail application, the court heard the Booral father has a 13-page criminal history.  

Magistrate Ross Woodford denied Mr Hall bail, declaring him to be at too much of a risk of re-offending once back in the community.   

Mr Hall's initial arrest in June followed raids at a Hervey Bay resort and a Booral home which police will allege was at the centre of the business.   

Police allege the meth business had dozens of regular customers who purchased ice to on-sell.  

Mr Hall's charges will be committed to the Maryborough Supreme Court.   

Co-accused offenders are currently also going through the court system.   

